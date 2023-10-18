Hilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,893,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,066 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 19,124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,810,000 after acquiring an additional 986,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,551,000 after acquiring an additional 879,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.77. The company had a trading volume of 161,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,108. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 202.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

