Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 656 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills Trading Up 1.5 %

GIS traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $63.92. 576,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,880. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.26.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.56%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.