Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Shares Gap Up to $465.69

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $465.69, but opened at $480.97. Elevance Health shares last traded at $479.08, with a volume of 309,750 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $452.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.62. The firm has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

