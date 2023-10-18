Dakota Wealth Management Grows Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Whirlpool by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Whirlpool by 777.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Whirlpool by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.88 and a fifty-two week high of $160.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -24.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WHR

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.