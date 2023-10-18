Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank increased its position in Crown Castle by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.89.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.2 %

CCI opened at $93.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.78. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.97 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

