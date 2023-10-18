Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

T opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $103.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

