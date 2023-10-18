Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,927 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.03. 190,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,335. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $233.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

