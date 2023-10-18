Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Meritage Portfolio Management’s 5th Largest Position

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.
Broadcom Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $886.45. 327,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,229. The company has a 50-day moving average of $853.28 and a 200-day moving average of $797.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $365.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $428.14 and a 1-year high of $925.91.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.