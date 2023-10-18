Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Meritage Portfolio Management’s 5th Largest Position

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $886.45. 327,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,229. The company has a 50-day moving average of $853.28 and a 200-day moving average of $797.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $365.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $428.14 and a 1-year high of $925.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.