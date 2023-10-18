Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,055 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. KLA comprises about 0.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in KLA by 97,540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after buying an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in KLA by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after acquiring an additional 715,425 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.95.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $9.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $476.94. 142,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,274. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $478.71 and its 200-day moving average is $451.44. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $263.83 and a 1 year high of $520.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

