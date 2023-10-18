Ghe LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ghe LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for about 1.2% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sysco by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,574,000 after buying an additional 57,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.55.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.01. 103,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.