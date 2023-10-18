West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 644 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

West Bancorporation Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.66. 35,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.07 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

