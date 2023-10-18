West Bancorporation Inc. Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,568,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $7.83 on Wednesday, hitting $227.47. 106,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.04 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.67. The company has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.15.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.39%.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
