Hess (NYSE:HES) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $166.00 to $193.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hess traded as high as $166.59 and last traded at $166.35, with a volume of 80567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.02.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HES. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.82.

Get Hess alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Hess

Insider Activity at Hess

Institutional Trading of Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Hess by 13.7% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 632,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,703,000 after purchasing an additional 175,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.