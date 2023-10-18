Gamehost Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:GH)

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Gamehost Stock Up 0.1 %

GH opened at C$8.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.44. Gamehost has a 1-year low of C$7.38 and a 1-year high of C$9.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$189.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.02.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.83 million during the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gamehost will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, electronic gaming tables, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

