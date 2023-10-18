Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Trims Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 164,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Biogen by 995.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Biogen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 71,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Bank of America lowered their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.48.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

BIIB traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $267.43. 623,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,071. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.41 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

