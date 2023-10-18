475 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $4.74 on Wednesday, hitting $350.98. 741,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,777,885. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.09 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $403.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.51.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.80.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

