Ghe LLC Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ghe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,533 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 7.4% of Ghe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 25.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

ADBE traded up $4.70 on Wednesday, hitting $564.79. 386,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,518. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $574.40. The firm has a market cap of $257.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,849 shares of company stock worth $1,487,915 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

