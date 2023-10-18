Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $75.09

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.09 and last traded at $75.60, with a volume of 3793243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,135 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,280,000 after buying an additional 3,480,402 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,465,000 after purchasing an additional 913,447 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,435,000 after buying an additional 1,908,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,814,000 after buying an additional 1,604,768 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.