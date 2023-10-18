Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Shares Gap Up to $23.98

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.98, but opened at $24.71. Huntsman shares last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 234,490 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HUN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.45.

Huntsman Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Huntsman by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

