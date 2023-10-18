Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.80 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

