Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Sells 505 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.72. 87,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,356. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $206.72 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.33 and a 200-day moving average of $272.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

