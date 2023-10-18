Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLE. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 17.3% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,345,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,167,000 after purchasing an additional 345,472 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 17.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 676,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 98,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 203,991 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 7.8% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 522,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 37,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 19.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 321,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 51,366 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

BLE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.07. 10,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,320. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $11.21.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 4.15%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

