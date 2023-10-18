iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,906. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.25 and its 200 day moving average is $254.50.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

