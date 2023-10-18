Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.92.

Shares of ARES traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.48. 193,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,866. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $20,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 861,311 shares in the company, valued at $86,243,070.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $2,183,763.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $20,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 861,311 shares in the company, valued at $86,243,070.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 634,122 shares of company stock worth $10,259,785 and have sold 1,313,417 shares worth $132,726,614. 47.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 17.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

