Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 126 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.9 %

HON traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.65. 367,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.50 and its 200 day moving average is $194.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.52 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.