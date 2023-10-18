Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.28. The company had a trading volume of 134,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,744. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.22 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.92. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

