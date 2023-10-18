1834 Investment Advisors Co. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.75. The company had a trading volume of 27,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,166. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.61 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.69 and its 200-day moving average is $135.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

