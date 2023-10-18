1834 Investment Advisors Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,532 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.96. 1,355,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,006,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $29.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GM

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.