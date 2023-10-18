Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 304.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,618 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,994,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,350 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,898,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,178,000 after acquiring an additional 583,243 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,963,000 after acquiring an additional 364,932 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $42.98 and a 52-week high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

