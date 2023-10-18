Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $102.82 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.59 and its 200 day moving average is $106.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

