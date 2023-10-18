TrueWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

DUK opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.38 and its 200 day moving average is $92.53. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

