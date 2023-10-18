6,437 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,858,347,000 after buying an additional 1,447,881 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,696,916,000 after buying an additional 512,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a PE ratio of -163.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

