Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,035,000 after purchasing an additional 343,345 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,089,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33,179 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $274.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.91 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

