Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,041,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 34.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,806,000 after buying an additional 1,980,668 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,862,000 after buying an additional 204,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HQY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.13. 14,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,835. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.69. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.89 million. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HQY

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $3,512,754.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,744.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,144 shares of company stock worth $4,622,991. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.