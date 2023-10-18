Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,304 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,571 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.42. The stock had a trading volume of 752,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,388. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.