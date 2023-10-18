Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

BATS GVI traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $100.31. 82,017 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2376 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

