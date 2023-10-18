Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 376,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.98. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.26 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 116.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

