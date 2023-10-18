Hilton Capital Management LLC Takes $21.13 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 504,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,131,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 2.5% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.62. 160,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,531. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.