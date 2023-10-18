Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 0.4 %

DHR stock opened at $211.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $204.73 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.60.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

