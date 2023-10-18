Dakota Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 11,614 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 63.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Raymond James cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.68.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $140.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.67 and a 200 day moving average of $156.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.33 and a 12 month high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $3,948,668.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,163,110.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,908 shares of company stock worth $23,931,621. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

