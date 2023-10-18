iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.78

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.78 and last traded at $73.59, with a volume of 2775454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.94.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

