Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Hits New 1-Year High at $163.67

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday. The company traded as high as $163.67 and last traded at $162.93, with a volume of 864465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.08.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $469.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,187,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,187,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,460 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

