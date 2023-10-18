Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,512 shares during the quarter. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 2.59% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $15,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

NYSEARCA:REMX traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.87. 78,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,426. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.19 and a fifty-two week high of $100.97. The company has a market capitalization of $445.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.80.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

