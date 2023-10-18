IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,652,400 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 4,239,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,169.3 days.
IGO Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPGDF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. IGO has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $11.43.
IGO Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IGO
- Trading Halts Explained
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.