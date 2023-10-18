IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,652,400 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 4,239,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,169.3 days.

IGO Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPGDF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. IGO has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

