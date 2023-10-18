Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 13,631 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 230,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,631 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in BP were worth $8,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BP by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BP by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in BP by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

BP Price Performance

NYSE:BP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $41.38.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.28). BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BP

About BP

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.