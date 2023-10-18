Meritage Portfolio Management Has $7.53 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,017 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 115.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,475,000 after buying an additional 12,597,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $50,953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Exelixis by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,732,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,458 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $41,457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

EXEL traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $469.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.59 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,986,719.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

