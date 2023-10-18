Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 62.1% in the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 7,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 53,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

WSM traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.63. 113,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,143. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $164.47. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.91.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSM. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.11.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

