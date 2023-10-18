Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Up 12.4% in September

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 277,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,120.0 days.

Shares of GBERF remained flat at $500.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Geberit has a 52-week low of $433.50 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $503.64 and its 200 day moving average is $532.56.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

