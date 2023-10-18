Sierra Capital LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sierra Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 147,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,791,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 57.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 76,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IWN stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.04. The stock had a trading volume of 248,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,304. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

