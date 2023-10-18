Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Invests $1.15 Million in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,688. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PPG

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.